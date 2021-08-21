Grameen Telecom hires lobbyist not to pay dues of workers

Professor Mohammad Yunus’s Grameen Telecom has hired a lobbyist with around Tk 14 crore to win 107 cases seeking dues worth Tk 300 crore.

Grameen Welfare and Dhaka Logistics Firm have signed an agreement to win the cases. Mohammed Yunus himself has approved it in a virtual board meeting on June 14, 2021.

Nobel laureate Dr Yunus’s Grameen Telecom owns 34.20 percent share of the mobile operating company Grameen Phone.

Grameen Telecom receives a dividend of over a thousand crore Takas every year from Grameen Phone. In 2019 alone, they received a dividend worth Tk 1,300 crore.

But, Grameen Telecom never paid five per cent of these dividends to the workers’ welfare fund though they had a legal obligation to share profits with its employees..

It has been accumulated to around Tk 300 crore in this way since 2006. Finding no way, the angry workers have filed a total of 107 cases seeking their arrears.

On June 14, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the agreement with Dhaka Logistics Services and Solutions in a virtual meeting to win these cases.

Yunus, Bangladesh’s only Nobel laureate, set up Grameen Bank in 1983 to make collateral-free micro loans to rural entrepreneurs.

The main report is done by Ekattor TV. You can watch the report here: