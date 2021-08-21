UK reports 32,058 new coronavirus cases and 104 deaths in a 24 hrs

A further 104 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, according to the latest government data.

It brings the total death toll according to that measure to 131, 591. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 156,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest case numbers show a further 32,058 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

England

Of the latest reported Covid deaths across the UK, 97 occurred in England. The majority of cases were recorded in England too, with 26,982 in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland say four new reported Covid cases on Saturday, as well as 1612 cases.

Scotland

In Scotland, health authorities reported three Covid deaths and 3,464 new confirmed cases.

WalesWales no longer provides a breakdown of its Covid cases and deaths on the weekend.