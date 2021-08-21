Writer Hasan Azizul brought to Dhaka from Rajshahi

Noted writer Hasan Azizul Haque was brought to Dhaka on Saturday morning from Rajshahi for better treatment.

An air ambulance, carrying him, left Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi at 10am.

The writer would be admitted to National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute under the supervision of consultant cardiologist Dr Nazrul Islam.

Prof Shah Azam Shantunu, former general secretary of Rajshahi University Students’ Association.

His son Prof Imtiaj Hasan said Azizul Haque was undergoing treatment at his residence in Bihas residential area in Rajshahi city under seven physicians.

He said, “his father could not be hospitalised due to the family’s concerns over risk of coronavirus infection. But following deterioration of his physical condition, he was brought to Dhaka.”