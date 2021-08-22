BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said the foundation of the Bangladesh Awami League are deeply rooted in the country while the BNP has no ground under its feet.

He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters on contemporary issues at the meeting room of his ministry at the Secretariat here this afternoon.

Responding to a recent statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that Awami League is losing soil beneath its feet, Hasan said the roots of Bangladesh Awami League has deepened here.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, formed the government in 2009 after being elected with a landslide victory, taking a massive public support.

“The BNP also participated in the subsequent general elections and you saw what results it secured. The BNP could not even sit in the seat of the main opposition party,” the AL joint general secretary said.

In fact, he said, the soil has been removed from under the BNP’s feet, so Fakhrul is talking like “empty vessel sounds much”. “Their politics is limited within talks,” he added.

Replying to an allegation of BNP, Hasan said the government does not push the law enforcing agencies to oppress BNP but it has been observing that when police takes action against anyone of BNP because of his or her personal moral degradation or criminal offense, the BNP tries to politicise it, which is not fair at all.

About the Barishal incident, he said: “The issue of Barishal is more localised. Rapid legal action has been taken there. However, the matter is under investigation. The probe will reveal the fact. I don’t think there is necessary to say more until the probe is completed.”

Later, the information minister virtually joined a meeting organised by the National Institute of Mass Communication, marking the National Mourning Day.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mokbul Hossain, among others, spoke at the meeting with Director General of the National Institute of Mass Communication Shahin Islam in the chair.