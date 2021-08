Cases filed against UNO-OC in Barishal; PBI to investigate

Two separate cases were filed against Barishal Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman, Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nurul Islam and Sub-Inspector (SI) Shahjalal Mallick.

The cases were filed with the court of Barishal Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Sunday.

Judge Masum Billah took the cases into cognisance and asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe the cases.

The court also asked PBI to submit probe report by September 23.