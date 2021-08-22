Film actress Eka gets bail, no bar to get out of jail

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to film actress Semon Hasan Eka in a case filed against her for torturing her house help and now there is no bar for her to get out of jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after hearing a bail petition filed by her lawyer, Humayun Kabir.

On Aug 10, the actress got bail in another case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

On Aug 1, the court sent Eka to jail after rejecting bail in two cases filed against her for reportedly torturing her housemaid and having narcotics at her home.

On July 31, Eka’s house help filed one of ten cases against her for torturing and police filed another for keeping narcotic substances at her home. Both the cases were filed with Hatirjheel Police Station.

Police arrested Eka on the day from her Ulon apartment at Hatirjheel on charge of torturing her house help.