Gold prices increase again by Tk 1,516 per bhori

The prices of all kinds of gold increased by Tk 1,516 per bhori, Bangladesh Jewellers’ Samity (Bajus) said in a statement.

The new prices of gold will be effective from Sunday, the statement said.

The prices of gold in the local market had been adjusted in line with the rise in the prices in the international market, Bajus sources said.

After the latest hike, a bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold will cost Tk 73,483, 21-carat Tk 70,334, 18-carat Tk 61,586 and traditional gold 51,263.

The price of silver, however, remained unchanged.