Khulna-4 ex-MP Shahidur Rahman passes away

Former Member of Parliament of Khulna-4 constituency Sheikh Shahidur Rahman died at a hospital in Khulna on Sunday morning. He was 70.

Shahidur Rahman, former president of Bangladesh Workers Party’s Khulna unit, breathed his last at 6:30am while undergoing treatment.

He left behind a son, a daughter and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.

Sheikh Atiqul Islam Atiq, organizing secretary of Dighalia Upazila Juba League, nephew of the deceased, confirmed the news.

Atiq said he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday (August 18) after suffering a heart attack. He was elected Member of Parliament from Khulna-4 constituency in 1986 national election.