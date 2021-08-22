Sreemangal Inner Wheel Club donates oxygen cylinder to Moulvibazar district hospital

Sreemangal ( Moulvibazar ) Correspondent : In the ongoing corona epidemic situation, the Inner wheel Club of Sreemangal donated 2000 cc oxygen cylinder to Moulvibazar district hospital on Sunday.

A team of Inner Wheel Club including the president Dr Sefali Boonerjee handed over the cylinder to assistant director of Moulvibazar (250 bedded hospital) Dr Binendu Bhowmik, chief surgeon Dr Ashoke Ghosh and RMO Dr Faisal Ahmed.

They thanked the Sreemangal inner wheel club for donating the essential oxygen cylinder for the covid-19 patients.

Inner Wheel Club’s vice president Dr Puspita Khastogir, General secretary Aroti Bala Pal, Ex-presidents Dil Afroz Ruhen and Rita Dutta, Treasurer Swapna Deb, ISO Kanta Dhar Chowdhury, Promotion and Publication Secretary Pallavi Dev, Member Soma Das, Tania Ray and Roksana Khanam were also present.

The Sreemangal Inner Wheel Club the branch of international wings that is called the Women Rotary Club.

The club donated foods, medicine, cloths and other essential goods for the poor during the year of pandemic situation.