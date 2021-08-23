Bangladesh reports 117 deaths from Covid, lowest in 53 day

Bangladesh reported 117 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Monday 8am, which is the lowest in 53 days.

The country has been witnessing a declining trend in Covid-19 deaths for around two weeks as the authorities lifted the nationwide lockdown on 11 August.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases increased to 5,717, up from 4,804 in the previous day.

The health authorities confirmed a 15.54% positivity rate during the 24 hours period after testing 36,789 samples across the country.

The death rate remained unchanged at 1.73% during the same period.

So far, 25,399 people have died of the virus and a total of 14,67,715 people have been infected in the country.

Of the deceased reported in the preceding 24 hours, 40 died in Dhaka division, 29 in Chattogram, 13 in Sylhet, 11 in Khulna, 10 in Rajshahi, nine in Rangpur four in Mymensingh, and one died in Barishal division.

Among the latest victims, 64 were women and 53 were men. Of the victims, 114 died in different hospitals across the country while three at home.

Also, 8,982 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 93.54% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims’ gender breakdown shows that 16,590 of the total deceased across the country were men and 8,809 were women.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.