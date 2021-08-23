Barishal incident : Secretaries disagree with Admin service association’s statement

Secretaries of the administration have expressed heir disagreement with the statement issued by the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association over the attack on the official residence of the Barishal sadar upazila nirbahi officer.

“The attack on UNO’s residence and clash took place due to miscommunication and would have to settled through discussion, interaction,” said Cabinet Secretary Khondker Anwarul Islam.

The Cabinet Secretary told journalists after attending the Cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

Mentioning that administrative officials discussed matter after the reaction of the association, he said, “The language of the press release was not appropriate. the association leaders also admitted this after being informed about the matter.”

At night on August 18, a group of activists of Barishal district unit BCL allegedly attacked the government residence of UNO Munibur. A chase and counter chase took place between police and activists of BCL and Awami League.

The next day, the association, in a meeting, condemned the attack and demanded arrest of the city corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah.