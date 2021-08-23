By-election in Sylhet-3 on September 4

By-elections to the Sylhet-3 constituency will be held on September 4.

Election Commission Secretary, Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker, announced the date of the vote at the Election Building in the capital’s Agargaon on Monday.

The by-election was scheduled to be held on July 18 but a High Court bench stayed the voting due to the “strict lockdown”.

The constituency fell vacant after parliamentarian Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury died of coronavirus on March 11.

Awami League candidate Habibur Rahman Habib, JP candidate Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Bangladesh Congress candidate Junayed Mohammad Miah and BNP rebel candidate Shafi Ahmed Chowdhury are contesting the by-polls.