eorange.shop owners put on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Monday placed eorange.shop owners Sonia Mehzabin, her husband Masukur Rahman and Operating Officer of the e-commerce company Amanullah on a five-day remand each in a Tk 1,100 crore fraud case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuyan passed the order police produced them before the court seeking 10-day remand.

Taherul Islam, a customer who was cheated, filed the case against the duo, Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, Kawser and some others of the e-commerce platform with Gulshan Police Station on August 16.

According to the case statement, the platform, eorange.shop, did not give delivery to products ordered by about one lakh customers.

After the case was filed, Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Masukur Rahman surrendered before the court, which sent them to jail.

Later on August 19, police have arrested Amanullah, the chief operating officer of e-commerce platform Eorange, in the case.