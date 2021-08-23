Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine recipients asked to take 2nd dose

Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS) has asked the recipients of the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (Indian Covishield) to take the scond dose as soon as possible.

Management Information System (MIS) of the directorate in an announcement on Monday said, “Those who have been waiting for a long time after taking the 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should contact the nearest center and take the second dose as soon as possible.”

MIS Director Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman said, “You should get an SMS to take the second dose. If not, go to the center. You have to take the vaccine card and say you have taken the first dose. Even then, the vaccination workers will vaccinate you.”

The mass vaccination campaign in the country started on February 7 with the vaccination of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the Serum Institute of India.

After the agreement to buy 3 crore doses of vaccine from the company, 70 lakh doses of vaccine were found in two shipments. Besides, Bangladesh received another 32 lakh doses of vaccine as a gift from the government of India.

After that, when the Indian government stopped exporting of the vaccine, Bangladesh fell into disarray. As a result, the first dose in the vaccination programme has to be stopped from April 25. At one stage the second dose of vaccination was also discontinued.