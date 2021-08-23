Padma Bridge’s roadway slab installation completed: Quader

Roadway slab installation on main structure of the Padma Bridge has been completed this morning, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

“Installation works of all of total 2917 roadway slabs on main structure of the Padma Bridge have been completed,” he said this while addressing a virtual discussion marking National Mourning Day.

Awami League’s women affairs sub-committee arranged the discussion on “Assassination of Father of the Nation, Conspiracy to Destroy History of Liberation War”.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said two sides of the river Padma have been linked with the installation of roadway slabs.

Mentioning that carpeting works will begin by October, the minister hoped the Padma Bridge would be opened for vehicular movement by June, 2022.

He said now the progress of physical works of main structure of the Padma Bridge is 94.25 percent while river treatment works progress stood at 84.25 percent.

Overall progress of the bridge construction is now 87.25 percent, he said.