UK reports 31,914 new coronavirus cases and 40 more deaths in a 24 hrs

A further 40 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, according to the latest government data.

It brings the total death toll according to that measure to 131,680.

The latest case numbers show a further 31,914 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours.

As the fight against coronavirus continues, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that another 35 million doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine will be delivered to the UK in the second half of 2022 to “future-proof” the jabs programme.

The Department of Health has said it is planning for any future booster jab programmes.

On Monday, Mr Javid said: “The UK’s phenomenal vaccination programme is providing tens of millions of people with protection from Covid-19, saving 95,200 lives and preventing 82,100 hospitalisations in the over 65s in England alone.

“While we continue to build this wall of defence from Covid-19, it’s also vital we do everything we can to protect the country for the future too, whether that’s from the virus as we know it or new variants.

“I am pleased we’ve reached this agreement with Pfizer for more doses as part of our robust preparations to future-proof our vaccine programme, ensuring we have plans in place to keep the nation safe for years to come.”