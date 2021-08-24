20-year mission collapses in a single day

Rayhan Ahmed Topader:

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.All events indicate that a Taliban victory in Afghanistan is now a certainty. The former prime minister Ashraf Ghani has reportedly left the country, saying that he did so to prevent any further violence. The Taliban themselves have said they are pleased that the transfer of power so far has happened without bloodshed. We, too, would like to see a peaceful transfer of power take place, and the onus is now on the Taliban leadership to ensure that the people of Afghanistan are not exposed to any form of cruelty.Since entering Kabul and from even before—the Taliban have said that the citizens will not be harmed. That pledge should be carried through. There must not be any revenge killing, as the Taliban have pledged. Having willingly taken over the responsibility, the Taliban must protect the people and guarantee their safety even from their own individual soldiers by maintaining strict discipline. The responsibility to protect the lives and property of the people, as well as different minority groups, now rests on their shoulders including from criminal elements that may try to take advantage of the existing power vacuum.On the other hand, we have seen disturbing footage of people trying desperately to flee Afghanistan and a number of people have reportedly died amidst the chaos. This indicates that the people are afraid of what is to come, and there is a great sense of insecurity that could potentially lead to even more loss of lives. The Taliban leadership has to intervene here and reassure the people that they have nothing to fear.

They should coordinate with other forces to arrange a way for people who wish to leave the country to be evacuated in an orderly fashion. Now that the foreign forces have mostly left Afghanistan, and the former government seems to have more or less dissolved, the Taliban have a great responsibility at hand. It is one thing to take over power, but it is a completely different matter altogether to form the administrative structure necessary to form a government that serves the people in the long run, while maintaining peace.The latest and most significant achievement of the Taliban has been their takeover of Kandahar-Afghanistan’s second-largest city after Kabul.Now, only Kabul and some other territories remain under the Afghan government’s control. With this, the United States intelligence’s recently reported assumption that it could take the Taliban up to 90 days to take over Kabul, is starting to seem grossly inaccurate. This newest acquisition of the Taliban’s, paired with the speed with which they are nearing total dominance over the country, is somewhat of a shock to the whole world. But more than anything, it speaks to the incapacity of the US and of the NATO alliance as a whole.The two-decades-long presence of the US in Afghanistan seems to have accomplished very little in terms of establishing peace and security for the Afghanis. But what is more disappointing is how, now that the US is finally withdrawing itself-a move that has been hinted at for the last few years at least their actions not only seem unprepared, but have left vulnerable both the Afghan people and American citizens deployed in Afghanistan.

While the Taliban started out with rural takeovers many months ago, it was not until early June this year that they began taking over the cities as well, and with surprising ease and speed. Just in the past week, they have managed to conquer at least 12 provincial capitals. Now, Kabul does not seem a far cry, given the fall of Ghazni on Thursday and of Kandahar on Friday—the former creating a pathway from the southern Taliban territories into the major highway leading to the capital city. Since the beginning of this year, around 400,000 Afghan civilians have been forced out of their homes, with 250,000 of them being evicted in May alone, a UN official conveyed in reports.One thing that the Taliban’s progress of the last couple of months has made certain is that the US’s credibility as an ally to ailing nations has been greatly and strikingly dented. But, as the west fears the threat a Taliban rule of Afghanistan would pose for it, and many are busy only criticising President Biden’s policy and its inadequacy, we in South Asia must start preparing for the real-life impacts that this takeover may have on our people.It would unfortunately be safe to assume that the accomplishment of such a sizable feat by the Taliban would morally boost like-minded individuals and organisations throughout the subcontinent to act on their fundamentalist beliefs. Moreover, people being connected across borders has never been easier, which makes it hard to detect communication between fundamentalists of different countries and even continents.While the temptation of governments may be to meet such occurrences with force, the importance of physiological countering through de-radicalisation of those likely to fall prey to recruitment by fundamentalists needs to be established and practiced.

We must remember, given the fifth anniversary of the Holey Artisan attack this past July, that Bangladesh itself has faced a handful of instances of militant activities and we have only seen those being dealt with by the police and other law enforcement agencies. However, we believe that an approach combining soft and hard power will be more effective in countering and eventually eradicating extremism of any origin and in any region.The Taliban has begun the process of forming a government in Afghanistan, after taking control of the capital Kabul and declaring that the war is over as Afghan forces surrendered and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.Despite two decades of US military presence in Afghanistan, and a war that cost over a trillion US dollars, Taliban insurgents arrived at the gates of Kabul and took the capital, installing themselves in the presidential palace with little resistance.The fall of Kabul to the Taliban had followed weeks of fighting between insurgents and Afghan forces across Afghanistan after the swift pull out of US forces this summer. In recent weeks, key cities and regions across the country had fallen to the Taliban at unprecedented speed, and the capture of Kabul sealed their control over Afghanistan. Many Afghan leaders in cities across the country formally handed over power to the Taliban and the group is expected to formally proclaim a new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in the coming days.Afghan leaders, led by former president Hamid Karzai, said they had created a coordination council to meet with the Taliban and manage the transfer of the power.Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy commander and chief negotiator who has been in peace negotiations with the Afghan government in Doha, Qatar since last year.

Baradar was among those who expressed surprise at how quickly the country had fallen under Taliban control. Now is the time when we will be tested on how we serve and secure our people, and ensure their good life and future to the best of our ability.The decision on who will become president will be decided after a shura, consultation, between top Taliban leadership but Baradar, the group’s most public face who oversaw the signing of the agreement for the US troop withdrawal, has been touted as a likely candidate for a key role.Taliban fighters had been ordered to show “humility” and not harm any civilians or property as they entered Kabul and took up posts across the capital previously occupied by police and Afghan security forces. President Ghani flew out of the country on Sunday night, stating that he wanted to avoid any more bloodshed. If I had stayed, countless countrymen would have been martyred and Kabul city would have been ruined, he wrote in a post on Facebook.Hours later,Taliban commanders, laden with arms, were photographed standing behind Ghani’s desk in the presidential palace, where they had been escorted inside by a government official. Taliban’s claims to want peace for Afghanistan, many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to the cruel and repressive practices that defined their previous period in power between 1996 and 2001. They enforced a strict interpretation of sharia, Islamic religious law, which meant women were banned from schools and workplaces and forced to cover up their face and body if they left the house, while archaic punishments such as stoning, whipping and hanging were applied to those who violated the draconian laws.In Kabul, many began bracing themselves for life under strict Islamic rule.

In deeply humiliating scenes for the Biden administration, smoke spiralled from the US embassy compound as staff hastily destroyed documents and personnel were airlifted to the airport by military helicopters, less than a month before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. The American flag was also lowered and removed from the embassy compound.The US appeared stunned by the pace of the surrender and collapse of Afghan military forces in the face of the Taliban insurgency. Another 1,000 US troops will be sent directly to Kabul in coming days in an attempt to execute the safe withdrawal of US nationals and Afghan support staff.It was also revealed that on Sunday, the head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, had met with Taliban representatives to urge them not to attack Kabul airport.The UN security council held an emergency meeting on last week to discuss Afghanistan.Once Americans and Afghans had died to drive out the Taliban, open schools to girls and bolster the army, withdrawal seemed like a betrayal.That mindset kept the forever war going, but that does not mean it was not real. Those picking up guns to defend their villages and many Afghan women and civil society activists now feel betrayed by the departing Americans.Whatever happens, more death and suffering are inevitable. Joe Biden and the US will not be able to escape some degree of responsibility, even if they are no longer there.

