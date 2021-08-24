Asha Bhosle beams as Tom Cruise visits her UK restaurant

Indian singer Asha Bhosle expressed her elation recently after Hollywood star Tom Cruise visited her fine dining restaurant in Birmingham, England.

Sharing a picture of the actor outside the restaurant, the legendary singer stated that she is looking forward to him visiting them again soon.

Dressed in a black full-armed t-shirt and blue jeans and matching jacket, Tom looked dashing as ever. He is seen posing in front of the hotel for the camera. Along with the lovely picture, Asha Bhosle captioned it, ‘I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha’s (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon! @tomcruise @ashasrestaurant @ashasuk’ Tom Cruise was reportedly seen visiting the restaurant on August 21 while taking a break from shooting his latest movie, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in the city, reports TOI.

According to a report in a news portal, the Hollywood star tried Indian cuisine and ordered two portions of chicken tikka masala, which he absolutely loved. Apart from ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, Tom will also be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to his 1986 action drama, ‘Top Gun’.