Bangladesh ranks 1st in WBTi list for breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Trends Initiative (WBTi) has recently published a list where Bangladesh has ranked first in the world in supporting lactating women, reports BSS.

Bangladesh became first on the list scoring 91.5 out of 100 among 98 countries across the globe.

Apart from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have been ranked 2nd and 3rd with scores of 91.0 and 89.0 respectively in the list.

WBTI calculates the rankings of the countries by giving “red, yellow, blue, and green” codes based on 10 indicators and programmes.

Bangladesh is considered a ‘Green’ nation among the 98 countries on the list.

Launched in 2004, the World Breastfeeding Trends Initiative assists countries to assess the status of and benchmark the progress in implementation of the Global Strategy for Infant and Young Child Feeding in a standard way, according to its website.