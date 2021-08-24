Bangladesh tops SAARC countries in National Cyber Security Index

Bangladesh has secured the top spot among SAARC nations in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI).

In fact, Bangladesh achieved the top position by moving 27 notches up in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI) of Estonia-based e-Governance Academy Foundation this year.

Bangladesh currently occupies the 38th position among 160 countries with a score of 59.74. Bangladesh was ranked 65th in the December 2020 index.

Project Director of BGD e-GOV CIRT Tarique M Barkatullah, who has been working on the cyber security of Bangladesh government, said that the country’s capability in cyber security is increasing day by day, and thus gaining recognition in the world.

“The BGD e-Govt CIRT is working tirelessly on cyber security. Such recognition will only encourage us to prevent cyber attacks and help increase Bangladesh’s capability in cyber security,” he added.

The National Cyber Security Index (NCSI) is created to assess cyber cases, crimes and major crisis management activities, and prevent basic cyber attacks by being prepared.

Greece is in the top position with a score of 96.10 in the latest index published on the NCSI website. Czech Republic occupies the second position with 92.21 score, followed by Estonia with a score of 90.91.

The United States ranks 17th in the index, while the United Kingdom ranks 19th.

Singapore is the only Asian country making it to the top 20, with 19th position. Among other Asian countries, Srilanka ranks 69th, Pakistan 70, Japan, 34, and China 83.