China ride-hailing giant Didi halts UK launch plan

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi has halted plans to launch in the UK and continental Europe, a source close to the company has told the BBC.

The Uber rival had been planning to roll out services in Western Europe, including major British cities, reports BBC.

Didi is in consultation with the team working on the project on reassigning new roles or potential redundancies.

The move comes as Chinese firms face intense scrutiny by Western nations and Beijing cracks down on data privacy.

Didi did not comment directly on the story that was first reported by The Daily Telegraph but said in a statement:

“We continue to explore additional new markets, liaising with relevant stakeholders in each and being thoughtful about when to introduce our services.”