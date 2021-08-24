DU to reopen hall, take exam in October

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have planed to reopen its dormitories in the first week of October for Final year and Master’s students if the covid situation remains improving.

All the students have been asked to receive two doze of vaccines before September 15 and further decision will be taken in this regard on after analysing the data of vaccinated students, DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani told BSS.

The plan have been made in the meeting of Provost Standing Committee held on Tuesday, with Vice Chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

The rest 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students of the university will be allowed to enter dorms in mid-November, said Golam Rabbani.

Examinations of Final year and Master’s students will also begin in the first week of October while the examinations and academic activities of 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students will be resumed normally from mid November.

Meanwhile, the hall authorities have been asked to complete all repairing activities and prepare dorms for students by September 10, said Prof KM Saiful Islam Khan, provost of Sir AF Rahman Hall.

‘Almost 80% of the renovations at the hall had been completed and they would be ready to reopen by the first week of October’, he added.

The exams will be taken physically as arranging virtual exams is not possible, he added, saying as many as 25% students of the university were not able to follow their classes due to having poor internet coverage in remote villages.

As of now, 40 percent of total students of the university have been vaccinated, he furthered.

The overall decision on reopening the dormitories and resuming the academic activities will be taken at the meeting of Dean’s committee, scheduled to be held tomorrow, said DU vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr M Akhtaruzzaman.