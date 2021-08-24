G7 leaders say Afghan evacuation “immediate priority” as deadline looms

London, Aug. 24 : Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries said on Tuesday that they will continue to work toward the safe evacuation of their citizens and local Afghan staff following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as the agreed deadline is only one week away.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of our citizens and those Afghans who have partnered with us and assisted our efforts over the past twenty years, and to ensure continuing safe passage out of Afghanistan,” said a statement released after a virtual summit of G7 leaders, chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday that the United States should withdraw all troops and contractors from Afghanistan before the Aug. 31 deadline and no extension for the ongoing evacuation process would be possible.

Speaking after the G7 meeting, Johnson said: “The number one condition we’re setting as G7 is that they have got to guarantee, right the way through, through Aug. 31 and beyond, safe passage for those who want to come out.”

“Some will say that they don’t accept that and some, I hope, will see the sense of that, because the G7 has very considerable leverage – economic, diplomatic and political,” he said.

However, it remains unclear how Johnson can unite the G7 and make any meaningful changes in terms of evacuation when the deadline expires. During the summit, he and his counterparts failed to persuade the United States to keep troops in Afghanistan past the end of the month. U.S. media reported that U.S. President Joe Biden has decided not to extend the deadline.

The summit, joined by the Secretaries General of the United Nations and NATO, called on “any future Afghan government” to ensure that “Afghanistan must never again become a safe haven for terrorism, nor a source of terrorist attacks on others.”

The G7 leaders also called on all parties in Afghanistan to “work in good faith to establish an inclusive and representative government, including with the meaningful participation of women and minority groups.”

Leaders of the world’s richest nations also pledged cooperation within the G7 bloc as well as with neighboring and other countries in the region on supporting Afghan refugees and host communities as part of “a coordinated long-term regional response.”

The G7 summit came as the rift between Washington and its European allies seemed to have widened over the Afghan crisis.

The Financial Times reported that Britain’s foreign policy, heavily dependent on the United States, has been “shaken” by the crisis. The BBC said U.S. decision to withdraw troops lays bare “a not so special relationship”.

Meanwhile, the sentiment has been growing in Europe that a military approach more independent of the United States should be sought after.

The fall of Kabul to the Taliban and the chaotic evacuation shows that Europe needs to develop its own military capacity independent of the United States, Europe Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told media.