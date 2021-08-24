Hearing on 11 cases against Khaleda Oct 20

A court in Dhaka has set Oct ober 20 to hear 11 cases filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh fixed the date on Tuesday, said public prosecutor of the court Tapash Kumar Pal.

Of the cases, eight were filed with Darus Salam Police Station, two with Jatrabari Police Station while one is a sedition case.

He said regular court proceedings have remained suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now normalcy came back, so the court set the new date.

These cases were to be heard on August 10 last year.