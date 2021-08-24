New Zealand team in Dhaka for T20 series

The New Zealand national cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday. They will take on the hosts in a five-match T20I series starting September 1 at Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

A Singapore Airlines flight carrying the Blackcaps landed at Dhaka airport around noon. The players were subsequently whisked away to a Dhaka hotel, where they will have to undergo a three-day quarantine.

A two-member observer team of New Zealand and two Kiwi players are already in Bangladesh, and are under quarantine.

The Bangladesh national cricket team will also enter a bio-secure bubble from Tuesday and maintain a three-day quarantine before starting preparations for this series.

The first match of the series will take place on September 1, while the other matches will be played on September 3, 5, 8 and 10, respectively. All the matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

BCB has already announced a 19-member squad for this series. Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Aminul Islam Biplob have made a comeback to the squad.

All of them were out of the squad in the last series against Australia that Bangladesh won 4-1, which was the first series win for the Tigers against Australia.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (capt, wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young