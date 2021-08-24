UK records 174 new Covid deaths – highest figure since mid March

More than 170 new Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed in the UK on Tuesday – the highest figure since March 12.
The government said a further 174 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 131,854.The figures are likely to be higher due to a lag in reporting over the weekend.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 156,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
There were also a further 30,838 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK as of 9am on Tuesday.
England
There were 152 new deaths from Covid-19 in England on Tuesday and a further 23,474 cases.
Wales
There were 1,393 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales on Tuesday but no new deaths.
Scotland
There were 4,323 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday and 10 new deaths.
Northern Ireland
There were 12 new deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday and 1,648 new cases.