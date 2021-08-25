4 Policemen Suspended over Ex-OC Pradeep’s Phone Use in Court

Four policemen have been suspended after former Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das, the prime accused in the Sinha murder case, was found using a mobile phone in court on the first day of trial.

Subsequently, a probe committee was formed to investigate the incident while the security in and around the court was beefed up before the final day of recording statements of the witnesses on Wednesday.

On Monday, the trial proceedings of the sensational murder case began with recording the testimonial statement of Sinha’s sister and plaintiff of the case Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous.

At around 12 noon, Pradeep was seen talking on his mobile phone while crouching behind the other 14 accused all of whom were standing inside the court dock.

As pictures of him talking on his mobile phone went viral on social media, Public Prosecutor Advocate Faridul Alam drew the attention of the District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail Hossain, who then directed the police to take necessary action in this regard.