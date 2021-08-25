Covid-19: Bangladesh records 114 deaths in last 24 hours

The Covid-19 test positivity rate in Bangladesh has dropped below 15% after 71 days since June 15 when it was 14.27%.

In the 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday the test positivity rate was 14.76%.

During the same period, the health authorities reported 114 fresh fatalities and 4,966 Covid-19 infections.

As many as 36,640 samples were tested across the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest development, the total number of deaths reached 25,627, while the number of total infections rose to 1,477,930 in the country.

On the other hand, another 7,808 patients recovered from the infectious disease across the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,389,571.

The seven-day moving average of daily deaths in Bangladesh dropped further down to 129 on Wednesday.

For a seven-day moving average, one has to take the data of the last one week, add them up, and divide it by seven. The most common application of moving average is to identify trend direction.

In terms of deaths per division, Dhaka logged the highest with 34 fatalities followed by Chittagong with 29 deaths.

Khulna and Rajshahi divisions each counted 13 deaths while Sylhet counted nine, Rangpur six, Mymensingh six, and Barisal four.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.73%.

Dhaka also logged highest cases among the divisions with 2,728 new infections, followed by Chittagong with 954.

To date, more than 8.75 million tests have been conducted around the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 16.88%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.4 million lives and infected over 214 million people across the world till Wednesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 191.6 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.