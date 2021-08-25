Film actress Eka walks out of jail

Film actress Semon Hasan Eka walked out of jail on Tuesday evening as she was granted bails in both cases filed against her.

The Dhaka court awarded bails in two separate cases filed against her, one is under Narcotics Control Act and the other one is for torturing her house help.

She secured bail in the case filed for torturing her domestic help on Sunday and on Aug 10, she got bail in another case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

On Aug 1, the court sent Eka to jail after rejecting bail in the two cases.

On July 31, Eka’s house help filed one of ten cases against her for torturing and police filed another for keeping narcotic substances at her home. Both the cases were filed with Hatirjheel Police Station.

Police arrested Eka on the day from her Ulon apartment at Hatirjheel on charge of torturing her house help.