India sends 40 more life support ambulances as gift

Forty more Life Support ambulances from India have arrived in Petrapole and will depart for Dhaka on Thursday after getting necessary customs clearance at Benapole Land Custom Check Post.

The remaining 38 ambulances are expected to arrive in Dhaka by mid September, said the High Commission of India (HCI) to Bangladesh.

During the state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on March 26-27, he had announced the gift of 109 Life Support ambulances to the Government of Bangladesh, to further enhance healthcare, especially in the shared effort to conatin the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.

In fulfillment of that commitment, 31 ambulances which arrived earlier have been handed over to the Government of Bangladesh on August 17.

“These ambulances are intended to support the Government of Bangladesh’s extensive effort to combat the COVID pandemic. They underline India’s continuing and long term commitment to partner the fraternal people of Bangladesh,” reads the HCI press release.