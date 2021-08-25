Islamic Relief UK and community partners Masjid Al Falaah, Green Lane Masjid and Jigsaw provide hot meals to refugees from Afghanistan at Birmingham Airport

Islamic Relief UK and its community partners helped distribute 600 hot meals for Afghan refugees at Birmingham Airport this week as they arrived in the UK.

Around 30 volunteers from Islamic Relief UK, Masjid Al Falaah, Green Lane Masjid and Jigsaw came together to help support exhausted refugees after their long journey from Afghanistan. To cater for their religious requirements, Halal meals were provided.

As flights from Afghanistan continue landing in the UK, Afghan families are arriving without anything – at most, they have a small bag filled with few precious belongings.

Upon arrival, hundreds of individuals and families are then required to wait at the airport for multiple hours as officials carry out necessary procedures.

Islamic Relief UK has a long history of helping refugees who have settled in the UK and is ready to help partners such as East London Mosque by providing food, clothes and essential items as more families arrive in the UK over the coming days and weeks.

Zia Salik, Head of Fundraising for Islamic Relief UK said:

“It was inspiring to see so many volunteers come forward and welcome the new arrivals with much needed comfort and support. We moved swiftly with our partners Masjid Al Falaah, Green Lane Masjid and Jigsaw to ensure families felt welcomed and supported.

“We recently launched an emergency appeal for Afghanistan and are helping displaced families in the country with food, emergency shelter, hygiene and water storage kits.

“And we are also ready to support refugees who have come to the UK to ensure they feel welcome and cared for.

Ishfaq Ahmed, Chair of Trustees of Jigsaw said:

“For me, it was an honour to be involved in the Afghan relocation project. Not only was it my duty as an airport employee, but also as a humanitarian.

“When I was first made aware by the airport authorities that there was a need to provide hot meals to 1200 refugees within hours, our options were quite limited due to it being late evening.

“Having worked with Islamic Relief UK on various projects over the years, I knew they were one of the few organisations that could respond to this need at short notice. And after reaching out to Tufail Hussain, Director of Islamic Relief UK and Zia Salik, Head of Fundraising of Islamic Relief UK, literally within minutes they had agreed to support as and when required.

“Within four hours of receiving the initial call, we had collectively mobilised a team that has procured, packed, and distributed the hot meals into the hands of the refugees.”

Saleem Ahmed, Centre Manager for Green Lane Masjid said:

“It is always sad to see the plight of refugees wherever they are in the world. Last night, we were made aware that Afghan refugees had arrived in Birmingham and had not eaten for several hours.

“We felt it was incumbent on us to support the effort to pack hot meals for the refugees as the Prophet (peace be upon him) instructed us in a hadith to ‘Feed the hungry…’ (Buhkari). We are grateful to Islamic Relief UK for giving us the opportunity to help.”

Adil Parker, General Secretary of Masjid Al Falaah said:

“Our brothers and sisters have gone through enough turmoil compounded by the long wait in Kabul and in Birmingham while their papers are being processed.

“It is our duty to welcome them with a smile, open hearts, open minds and the least we could do is to provide a hot meal for them when they arrive. We would like to help everyone who arrives from Afghanistan.”