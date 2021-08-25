Saudi Arabia willing to invest in closed jute mills

Saudi Arabia is keen to invest in the production of jute goods reopening the closed mills of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC).

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan showed his country’s willingness at a meeting with Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Pratik) at the latter’s office in Bangladesh Secretariat, said a PID handout.

At the meeting, the minister assured the Saudi ambassador that the world’s best quality jute is grown in Bangladesh. Now different high quality and attractive multi-purpose jute products are being produced from this fibre. Jute products are completely environment friendly, he said.

Describing Saudi Arabia as a friendly country of Bangladesh, Golam Dastagir hoped that the kingdom would come up with investments on a larger scale in the textiles and jute sectors.

He said the demand for jute goods has increased significantly in Saudi Arabia with the rise of environmental awareness there. Multipurpose jute products are now being exported to different countries in the world, including Saudi Arabia.

“Bangladesh is willing to export jute products to Saudi Arabia on a larger scale in future,” said the Minister.

In response, the Saudi envoy said his country sincerely believes that Bangladesh is a friendly country of Saudi Arabia. That is why Saudi Arabia is interested in expanding and developing the trade and commerce in the textiles and jute sectors of Bangladesh, he added.

Besides, the issues of mutual interest and the economic progress of Bangladesh were discussed.

Textiles and Jute Secretary Abdul Mannan was present at the meeting.