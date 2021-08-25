UK reported 149 more deaths and further 35,847 cases in a day

The UK has reported a further 149 Covid-19 deaths among those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

The government’s latest update on the figures brings the total death toll to 132,003.

That total is thought to be much higher, however, when factoring in all deaths were Covid is mentioned on the death certificate.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 155,000 such deaths.

A further 35,847 lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 were also reported in the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday.

England

Of the latest figures, 135 deaths occurred in England. A further 27,350 new cases were reported.

Scotland

Health authorities in Scotland reported a further five Covid-19 deaths in Wednesday’s update, as well as 5,021 confirmed cases.

The death toll there now stands at 8,085.

Wales

Public Health Wales has reported a further four Covid deaths, bringing the total number to 5,662. A total of 1,705 new confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland

Health authorities in Northern Ireland reported five new Covid deaths in Wednesday’s update, and 1,771 new confirmed cases. The death toll there now stands at 2,328.