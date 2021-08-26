Bangladesh-India: Better cooperation to ensure more trade benefits

Bangladesh and India can reap more mutual trade benefits through better collaboration – namely, in the apparel and textile industry – Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said Thursday.

“There are great opportunities for Bangladesh and India to complement each other in boosting apparel and textile business in both countries,” he said.

The BGMEA president made the remarks as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on the BGMEA leaders at the office of the apparel industry’s apex body.

BGMEA Vice-President Shahidullah Azim; directors Asif Ashraf, Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Tanvir Ahmed, and Abdullah Hil Rakib, Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dr Binoy George, and Commercial Representative of the High Commission Dr Pramyesh Basall were also present at the meeting.

They discussed existing problems in export-import – namely, in ready-made garments (RMG) and textile industry – possible ways to address them, and potential areas of further collaboration between Bangladesh and India to derive mutual trade benefits.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said while Bangladesh relies on India for the import of raw materials – including machinery, cotton, yarn, fabric, chemicals, and dyes – India is a potential RMG export market for Bangladesh.

“The Indian domestic apparel market is growing, and Bangladesh can tap the opportunity. So, reciprocal trade benefits await both countries,” he added.

The BGMEA president requested the Indian high commissioner to expedite and facilitate trade through the land ports, including Benapole, to reduce time and cost. He also called for easing travel procedures, including visas and resuming flights – namely, for business people from Bangladesh.

In addition, Faruque Hassan sought the cooperation of the Indian high commissioner in knowledge and expertise exchange in the apparel and textile industry.

“Bangladesh’s RMG industry is focusing more on the production of value-added apparel items and innovation in product development and process optimisation. India has a huge pool of designers and technical experts, and exchange of knowledge and expertise will benefit both countries,” the BGMEA president said.