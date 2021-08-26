Bangladesh reports 102 virus deaths, 4,698 cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh reports 102 more Covid deaths and 4,698 cases in 24 hours, according to the Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

Deaths from Covid, new cases and rate of infection have decreased from the previous day. The government reported 114 deaths and 4,966 cases on Wednesday.

A total of 34,111 samples were tested in 24 hours. The rate of detection is 13.77 per cent while it was 14.76 per cent.

According to DGHS, the death toll from Covid now stands at 25,729 while the total infections stand at 14,82,628.

A total of 8,314 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease, raising the total recovery to 13,97,885.

Some 37 people died in Dhaka division, 24 people in Chattogram, 13 in Sylhet division and the remaining in the other divisions.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.