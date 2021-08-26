Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11

Considering the Covid-19 situation across the country, the government has again extended the closure of educational institutions till September 11.

The decision was taken at a meeting held among the education ministry, ministry of primary and mass education and the national technical advisory committee on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a decision on reopening of the universities was taken in the same meeting.

Education Minister opined that universities can be reopened in phases from October 15 following the heath guidelines.

The educational institutions have been closed since 17 March, 2020 after the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite initiatives, the government failed to reopen the educational institutions because of worsening pandemic situation.