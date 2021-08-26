Evaly MD, wife asked to provide info of bank accounts

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sough information of all bank accounts of ‘Evaly’ Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the e-commerce firm.

A letter in this regard was sent to Evaly on Wednesday.

It also sough the Evaly’s transaction cheque or receipts.

They have been asked to submit detailed information to the BFIU within one week after receiving the latter.

Earlier on July 19, the Ministry of Commerce served a show cause notice upon Evaly asking why legal actions would not be taken against it. Evaly was given August 1 deadline to send a written explanation to the notice. Instead of replying within the stipulated time, Evaly’s MD Russel sought six months to give an explanation on how to meet its liabilities.

Later, a nine-member committee was formed with Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh as the head to decide about the next steps about Evaly. The committee comprises the representatives from the Home Ministry, ICT Division, Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Directorate of National Consumers’ Right Protection, and the Bangladesh Competition Commission.

In an inspection report submitted to the Commerce Ministry in June, Bangladesh Bank said Evaly’s total liabilities stood at Tk 407.18 crore. After receiving Tk 213.94 crore in advance from customers and Tk 189.85 crore from merchants, the company was expected to have at least Tk 403.80 crore in current assets, but it only had Tk 65.17 crore.

On July 17, several banks, including Brac Bank, Bank Asia, Dhaka Bank, City Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, and Prime Bank suspended their transactions with Evaly.