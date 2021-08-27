184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months

A total of 184 industrial establishments got registered with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in three months, from April to June this year.

The total amount of the proposed investments of the establishments is some Tk14,128 crore, which is much higher than the investment proposal of Tk5,684 crore in the same period of 2020.

Only 46 industrial establishments got registered with the BIDA during April-June 2020 due to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Press Information Department.

The BIDA, the principal private investment promotion agency, provides diversified promotional and facilitating services to accelerate the country’s industrial development.