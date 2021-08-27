3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU

Five people including three actors were injured in a road accident in the city’s Gulshan area early Friday.

The injured are: actress Nazifa Tushi, actors Shariful Raj and Khairul Bashar, Raj’s friend Nafiz and Jonayed Bogdadi.

Police said a private car hit hard an electric pole at Gulshan Avenue around 3am, leaving its five passengers injured.

After rescue, they were sent to the United Hospital, said Gulshan Police ASI Rokonuzzaman.

Injured actors from left: Khairul Bashar, Nazifa Tushi, Shariful Raj and Jonayed Bogdadi.

Injured actors from left: Khairul Bashar, Nazifa Tushi, Shariful Raj and Jonayed Bogdadi.

Of the injured, two were shifted to the ICU of the hospital.

Reckless driving caused the accident, said police, adding that the front part of the car damaged completely due to its speed.