AL pays homage to Kazi Nazrul on his death anniversary

Ruling Awami League (AL) on Friday paid tributes to National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam by placing wreaths at his grave on Dhaka University (DU) campus in the morning, marking the poet’s 45th death anniversary.

AL leaders led by its General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader placed the wreath at the grave of the poet on DU central Mosque premises.

After paying homage to the national poet, they also offered Fateha and joined a doa mahfil there.

AL Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Advocate Afzal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur and Central Working Committee Member Anwar Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.

During the time, Obaidul Quader said, “Today’s oath is to uproot the poisonous tree of the communal force imbued with the humanitarian spirit of Kazi Nazrul Islam.”

Besides, Awami Jubo League, Chhatra League, Swecchasebok League, Kirshak League, Mohila Awami League and other associate bodies also paid homage to the national poet, maintaining social distancing.

On 12 Bhadra of Bangla calendar year (August 29 in 1976), Kazi Nazrul breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, in the city.