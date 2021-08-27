Bangladesh logs 3,525 new covid cases, 117 deaths in single-day

The single-day infection rate of Covid-19 in Bangladesh dropped below 13% after 79 days and stood at 12.78% on Friday.

The latest test positivity rate is the lowest since June 9, when it was 12.33%. On June 10, the country logged 13.25% infection rate.

The health authorities reported 117 fresh fatalities and 3,525 Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday.

With the latest development, the total number of deaths reached 25,846, while the number of total infections rose to 1,486,153 in the country.

As many as 27,578 samples were tested across the country in the 24-hour period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On the other hand, another 6,485 patients recovered from the infectious disease across the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,404,370.

The seven-day moving average of daily deaths in Bangladesh dropped further down to 117.5 on Friday.

For a seven-day moving average, one has to take the data of the last one week, add them up, and divide it by seven. The most common application of moving average is to identify trend direction.

In terms of deaths per division, Dhaka logged the highest with 40 fatalities followed by Chittagong with 37.

Khulna division counted 11 deaths while Sylhet 10, Barisal six, Rangpur five, and Mymensingh and Rajshahi four each.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.74%.

Dhaka also logged highest cases among the divisions with 1,613 new infections, followed by Chittagong with 732.

To date, more than 8.81 million tests have been conducted around the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 16.86%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.4 million lives and infected over 215 million people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 192.845 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.