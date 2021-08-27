BGMEA opens PR and Media Lounge for journalists

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has set up a PR and Media Lounge for journalists covering the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami jointly inaugurated the PR and Media Lounge at BGMEA office in Gulshan on Thursday.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim and Director Md. Mohiuddin Rubel were present at the inaugural ceremony.

This is a part of BGMEA’s efforts to build bridges between journalists and the RMG industry to facilitate proper flow of factual information so that real picture of the industry is depicted.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said given the dominance of the RMG industry over the economy of Bangladesh, the sector has become an important beat for journalists at home and abroad.

“The apparel industry of Bangladesh has secured a prestigious position in the world and journalists have a significant contribution to the sector’s achievements. We hope journalists will continue their support to the industry through their factual, analytical and constructive reports,” he said.

“We request the media to portray the true picture with reports based on facts and dispel misinformation about the RMG industry which is making a difference to millions of lives,” he added.