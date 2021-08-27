Kabul airport blasts death toll rises to 103

At least 103 people were killed and over 143 were injured in four explosions that rocked Kabul on Thursday.

Multiple explosions were reported from outside the crowded Kabul airport on Thursday evening. Thirteen US soldiers, including 12 Marines and a Navy medic, were among those killed and 18 other service members were injured in the Kabul airport blasts.

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack outside the Kabul airport. The outfit also released a picture of a suicide bomber that struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport, effectively shutting down the Western airlift of Afghans desperate to flee.

While the Kabul airport saw two explosions within minutes from each other, two more blasts were reported hours later. As per initial reports, the third was a Taliban vehicle hitting an improvised explosive device in central Kabul.

As soon as the first explosion was reported outside the Kabul airport, the Pentagon issued a statement: “We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update,” said the Pentagon.

The airport, which is already overwhelmed by echoes of desperate cries of thousands of Afghans attempting to leave the country following the resurgence of Taliban rule, was witness to even more heartbreaking scenes following the twin blasts.

US and allied officials said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport, Pentagon said.

IS claims responsibility

Hours after the twin blasts were reported outside Kabul airport, the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State — ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) — claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban condemn attack, say warned US of IS-led attack

Strongly “condeming” the Kabul airport twin blasts that killed at least 60 and injured dozens, the Taliban said US was warned of a possible terror attack by the Islamic State (IS) group.

The Taliban termed the explosions outside Kabul airport a “terrorist act”.