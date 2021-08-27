Metro rail test run conducted on Uttara-Agargaon route

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd on Friday put a train of six metro rail coaches on a trial run on Diya Bari-Mirpur route.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, told that they put six couches on a trial run from Diya Bari to Mirpur in the morning to check the track from Uttara to Agargaon.

He said the company will put the same set of coaches again on the track on August 29 for reassessing their performances.

Bangladesh’s long wait for its first-ever metro rail is going to be over by December 2022 as work on the project has gained momentum despite disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic.

Four sets of trains — each comprising six air-conditioned coaches — have already reached Bangladesh from Japan and five more sets are scheduled to arrive by September next.

There will be a total of 144 coaches for the 24 train sets that will run on a 21km-route from Uttara to Kamalapur Railway Station via Agargaon, Farmgate, Dhaka University campus and Motijheel. There will be a total of 17 stations, according to project documents.