Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur

A Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh plane from Muscat made an emergency landing in Nagpur of India on Friday after the pilot suffered a heart attack in the mid air.

The co-pilot of Boeing 737-8 Kolkata ATC for emergency landing.

The Kolkata ATC, when contacted by the pilots, advised emergency landing at the nearest airport which was Nagpur.

Biman’s Managing Director and CEO Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal confirmed media about the matter.

He said the flight, carrying 122 passengers, was to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:30am today. But, the plane made emergency landing at Nagpur in India as its pilot captain Nawshad fell sick in the middle of flight, he added.

“But, all the passengers are safe. No casualty or injury was reported. They have been provided with food and other facilities. Captain Nawshad is undergoing treatment,” he said.