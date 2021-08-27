Trailer of Priyanka’s next The Matrix 4 premieres at CinemaCon

The trailer of The Matrix: Resurrection just premiered at CinemaCon. The film stars Priyanka Chopra has played a pivotal role in the classic sci-fi movie.

The Hollywood Reporter gave us an insight of the trailer and wrote, “The trailer began with Thomas Anderson (Reeves) in therapy, telling his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris), he senses something is not quite right with the world, but he has no memory of what the Matrix is. Later, he runs into a woman (Moss) at a coffee shop. They shake hands, and there seems to be something between them, but neither one remembers the other. Meanwhile, Reeves’ Thomas spends his days taking prescription blue pills, and wondering why everyone in his world is glued to their phones — looking around and realizing he’s the only one on a crowded elevator not looking at a device.”

Further adding, “Eventually, Reeves’ Thomas runs into a man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who is reminiscent of Morpheus, the freedom fighter played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy. This mysterious man hands Anderson a red pill, and soon we see footage of him with powers, seeing the Matrix for the fake reality that it is.”