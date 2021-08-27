UK reported 100 Covid deaths and 38,046 new cases in a 24 hrs

A further 100 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday.

The latest reported fatalities brings the UK total death toll to 132,243.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 156,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 38,046 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

England

Of the latest reported deaths, 86 occurred in England bringing the total there to 116,135.

Scotland

Scotland reported four deaths, raising the death toll to 8,103.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, five deaths were reported in Thursday’s data. The total there now stands at 2,337.

Wales

The death toll in Wales rose by five to 5,668.