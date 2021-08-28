Bangabandhu’s foreign policy still works as guiding principle: says Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said despite the great power rivalry, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his visionary leadership navigated the country’s international relations in a direction that still works as a guiding principle for Bangladesh.

He said Bangabandhu has played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s journey for autonomy and independence.

In leading Bangladesh towards an independent nation, Momen said Bangabandhu nourished the innate Bengali nationalism through this own political struggle against the oppressive state of Pakistan.

The primary goals of Bangabandhu’s foreign policy were to be in a big-league of friendly countries, attain recognition for the newly independent country and ensure membership of international organizations, he said.

The Foreign Minister was addressing a webinar titled “Bangabandhu and Bangladesh: An Epic Nation’s Emergence and Emancipation” as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organized the webinar.

Samsul Alam, State Minister for Planning was the special huest at the event.

Ambassador M. Fazlul Karim, Chairman, BIISS chaired the webinar, while Major General Md. Emdad Ul Bari, Director General, BIISS delivered the Welcome remarks.

Two papers were presented in the webinar. A paper was presented by Prof Syed Anwar Husain, Bangabandhu Chair Professor, Bangladesh University of Professionals. Dr. Atiur Rahman, Bangabandhu Chair Professor, University of Dhaka presented another paper.

Foreign minister Momen launched a book published by BIISS on Bangabandu titled “Bangabandhu and Bangladesh: An Epic of a Nation’s Emergence and Emancipation”.

Notably, since the beginning of 2020, BIISS undertook a number of initiatives and programs centring the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As part of this venture, BIISS organized series of seminars and webinars throughout the year.

This book is the compilation of revised and edited versions of the papers presented at the seminars and webinars throughout the year.

Emdad Ul Bari noted that the Saga of Bangladesh is an inevitable part of the story of a man named Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who loved his people, who sacrificed his life for a country, the country he named ‘Bangladesh’.

Bangabandhu might have disappeared physically but his sacrifice for this nation and aspirations towards a Golden Bengal will live forever and inspire our generations who are working relentlessly and collectively to realize the dream of Golden Bengal, defying all odds, he said.

Ambassador Fazlul Karim said Bangabandhu’s visions and ideas have been encompassing Bangladesh towards materializing his visionary ideas.

He said Bangabandhu’s belief of emancipation and social justice for the downtrodden live today is an exemplary motivation for generations to come.

“In fact, very few people in history can be credited with accomplishing what Bangabandhu has accomplished, marked a new country on the world map, established his life-long dream of independent Bangladesh,” he said.

State Minister Samsul Alam said Bangabandhu not only acted for the nation’s emergence and emancipation but also provided post-emergence invaluable guidelines for its people to materialize his long-cherished dream of building a Sonar Bangla.

In all aspects or fields of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu has left his marks. His contributions before and after independence of Bangladesh, all remain equally noble and important, he said.

Typical of his visionary leadership, Bangabandhu established more institutions aimed at progress for Bangladesh, thus preparing the basis for a developed future for his country’s people.

There was an open discussion session in the webinar. Senior officials from different ministries, ambassadors and high commissioners, senior civil and military officials, media, academia, think tanks, business personalities, and teachers from different universities participated in the session and raised their valuable questions and opinions on the topic.