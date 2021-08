Bangladesh sees lowest Covid death toll in two months

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 3,436 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 80 lives.

After a long time, the death toll in COVID-19 dropped below 100. Today’s death toll is the lowest in the last two months.

“The country reported 13.67 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 25,129 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed the virus killed 25,926 people and infected 14,89,586 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 14,09,231 after another 4,861 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 94.61 percent recovered, while 1.74 percent died.