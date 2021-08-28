B’baria trawler capsize: Death toll hits 22

At least 22 bodies have been recovered so far after a passenger trawler capsized following a head-on collision with another sand loaded trawler at Laiska swamp on Friday afternoon.

Police and fire fighters immediately rushed to the scene and conducted rescue operation.

Hayat-Ud Dowla, deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria, said that the number of causalities may further rise as the trawler carrying over 100 passengers from Champaknagar ghat of Bijoynagar upazila heading towards Anandabazar and sank under water after stuck with another sand loaded trawler en route to Laiskya swamp.

Although the identities of the deceased could not be known yet, sources said most of the victims were women and children.